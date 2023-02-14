Gamification For PodcastOne

PodcastOne is partnering with VersusGame to offer listeners a way to engage with the network’s podcast hosts through gamification. MiniGames have been launched on the platform that enable listeners to watch and answer prediction and opinion-based questions to win rewards.

“Bringing gamification into the PodcastOne world brings our listeners into our shows in a whole new way,” said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne. “Our partnership with VersusGame is another way for us to capitalize on fan engagement.”

“The largest companies in the world saw the success of VersusGame and insisted that we bring the technology directly to their customers, subscribers and fans and directly on their consumer platforms,” said VersusGame’s Founder and CEO John Vitti. “We are eager to share our interactive content solution with their amazing audience.”