Being Black In The NFL

“Between the Lines,” is a new podcast series that explains how race impacts each level of the NFL’s organization chart. Host Tashan Reed interviews current and former NFL players, coaches, executives and league officials about the NFL’s past and present issues with race.

The first episode reviews the major moments in the 100-year history of race and activism in football as well as the culture surrounding the sport. Voices in this episode include Doug Williams, Bomani Jones, Jim Trotter, Marcus Thompson II, Devin McCourty, and two of the originators of the Rooney Rule – Cyrus Mehri and Dr. Janice Madden.

New episodes drop weekly on Tuesdays.