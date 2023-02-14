Zanetis In Charge Of iHeart Automotive

iHeartMedia has named Joey Zanetis Executive Vice President, Sales, Markets Automotive. Zanetis has been with iHeartMedia for 17 years; most recently serving as SVP, Automotive Business Development and Partnerships.

“There is no success without a successor, so I’m really excited for Joey to take the reins of the iHeart Automotive Markets Division,” said John Karpinski, EVP Sales and Operations, iHeartMedia Verticals. “Throughout the years, Joey has not only shown himself to be an amazing leader by driving measurable success for clients and iHeart but has also proven to be great at ‘coaching up’ his team.”

Zanetis will be responsible for representing iHeartMedia in the industry, developing and leading the iHeartMedia revenue performance for the Markets Automotive Category. He will oversee an automotive advertising business that consults with thousands of Tier 2 and Tier 3 automotive clients.

“The last seven-plus years working on the team to build the iHeartMedia Automotive Divisions has been the highlight of my career,” said Zanetis. “We’ve worked with thousands of automotive partners; built a product suite that constantly evolves to stay ahead of industry trends and meet dealer needs; and most importantly, have grown to an unmatched team of leaders that is dedicated to excellence every day.”