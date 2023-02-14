Making Audio Ads Effective For Advertisers

The four critical components of a successful audio ad are sonic branding, music, voice, and message. These factors improve intent to purchase, recall, and brand favorability, according to a recent study by Audacy in partnership with Veritonic.

The two companies did a content analysis of 113 ads from OTA and podcast platforms, across entertainment, auto, CPG, and financial service categories. The content analysis looked into 20 attributes, including voice over gender, sonic branding type, and ad tone. They then ran a survey asking 330+ consumers[1] their opinions about the ads and the brands they represent. Within 48 hours of their responses, they were contacted a second time to gauge ad recall.

According to the stoudy, which was released Mnday, there are four key elements to a successful audio ad. Here they are:

Sonic branding: The most effective way for marketers to improve brand recognition and purchase. Sound logos increase recall of radio ads by 17% and podcast ads by 14%. They also boost purchase intent by 6% for radio ads and 2% for podcast ads. Sonic branding also increases the trustworthiness of a brand by 7%.

Music: Music reinforces what the brand stands for, captures the listener’s attention, and connects with target audiences. Incorporating music into your ads drives purchase intent by 5% and improves recall by 4%.

Voice: The best voice for your ad depends on your brand identity and target audience. What the study showed, however, is that multi-voice ads are the most successful, increasing recall by 10%.

Message: Ad scripts should mention the brand often and doing so at least four times during the ad (and disclaimers!) increased purchase intent by 4%.

Idil Cakim, Senior Vice President of Research and Insights at Audacy rsaid “The Study shows the impact of creative element choices on how brands are perceived and stay top of mind. And how sonic messaging ushers consumers through the purchase funnel to purchase.”

“The question on everyone’s mind is no longer should I be using audio, but what should my audio sound like?,” said Scott Simonelli, CEO, of Veritonic. “Creative testing is an indispensable tool for answering that question. It enables brands to invest in the powerful and highly personal medium with confidence, knowing that their audio accurately represents their brand while achieving their business goals.”

To get more details on the study CLICK HERE