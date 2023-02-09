Guarantee Promotes Moscona

Guaranty Media has promoted afternoon host Matt Moscona to Program Director of WNXX-FM (104.5 ESPN) in Jackson.

“Matt Moscona is the perfect person to help grow ESPN Baton Rouge as we continue to increase the amount of content we produce and the number of platforms we are distributing that content to daily”, commented GM Gordy Rush.”

Moscona added, “Watching 104.5 ESPN grow from its inception to one of the most respected brands in sports talk in the country has been extraordinary. I’m honored to have been chosen to help continue our growth in this new role.”