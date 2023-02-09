Podbean Celebrates Black History Month

Podbean has announced a free live event on February 16th, hosted by Deneen Garrett from An Intimate Conversation with Women of Color. Panelists will discuss their paths to success as podcasters, lessons learned and how the industry can open new doors for creators.

“Podcasting is an open medium and amplifies Black creators and marginalized voices because there are no gatekeepers,” says David Xu, Podbean’s CEO. “We believe in empowering everyone to podcast, especially those who traditionally didn’t have a platform. Celebrating Black voices is important to us and we want everyone to know their voices have a home and will be heard here at Podbean.”

The Panel:

Danielle Desir Corbett, founder of The Thought Card Podcast and the new WOC Podcasters – The Podcast

Reginald Howard of the Black Mental Health podcast WOC Podcasters

Jazz Williams, founder of JazzCast Pros Podcast Network and Host at WDKX-FM

Leon Thomas of The Leon Thomas Group

