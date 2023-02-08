Ramsey Taking Over The Entreleadership Podcast

On February 13th nationally syndicated host Dave Ramsey will take over as host of the Entreleadership Podcast with a new caller-driven format. He’ll take calls from America’s small-business owners to help guide them through the challenges they face.

“Thirty years ago, I started my business from a card table in my living room,” Ramsey said. “I know how hard it is to grow a business and grow yourself. “I’m more fired up than ever to come alongside leaders that are in the trenches, scratching and clawing to transform business as usual into the business they dreamed of. This show is everything you wanted to know about business and leadership, but you didn’t know who to ask.”

“The Entreleadership Podcast” can be found on Apple Podcast, Spotify, YouTube and anywhere you listen to podcasts. The first episode with Ramsey as its host debuts Monday, Feb.13, with new episodes releasing every Monday.