Starks Sets Tone For FCC Diversity Symposium

A full-day symposium focused on expanding digital and media ownership opportunities for women and minorities — with in-person and virtual participants and a lively audience at the FCC’s headquarters — kicked off on Tuesday with remarks from Commissioner Geoffrey Starks that reiterated his belief that diverse and niche audiences are integral to not only broadcast media’s future but that of digital and streaming media.

Additionally, the nation’s digital and linear streaming companies should have an executive leadership team that mirrors the diverse content they are offering to the consumers that are evolving the complexion of America today.

The symposium, hosted by the FCC’s Communications Equity and Diversity Council (CEDC), was held to explore the challenges — and possible creative solutions — to increasing ownership opportunities for women and people of color.

“Viewpoint diversity” in all facets of media – TV, radio, cable, and streaming — was also a key discussion point. For Starks, the symposium’s February 7 date was meaningful. “The timing is spot-on right,” he said, as it is Black History Month. That said, the commemoration of Black History Month is also a time for multicultural communities to look ahead and is a time to take action and empower America’s diverse communities.

For media, it is understanding how much of the world is framed by the media. “Diversity in media ownership matters and reaches far beyond a single company’s day-to-day environment,” Starks said. As such, he added, media diversity can accurately reflect American society.

As the FCC previously shared, just 2% of commercial FM radio stations are majority-owned by Blacks, and Starks made it a point to vocalize these findings at the symposium. “The numbers don’t lie,” he repeatedly said. Majority ownership of full-power TV stations is equally low, with 3% majority-owned by minority individuals and 5% majority owned by women.

“I continue to deeply believe in the reach and power of broadcasting, but when you think about growth, and leadership, that must reflect our community,” Starks said.