Otis, The Hall is Calling Your Name

The Nebraska Broadcasters Association will welcome Otis Twelve into the NBA Hall of Fame on August 8th during the 88 th Annual NBA Convention. Established in 1972, these inductees will bring the total number of NBA Hall of Fame members to 115.

The name Otis Twelve is iconic to two generations of people growing up in Omaha. Otis got his start as the host of “Midnight Mondo” on KQKQ in 1973. Six years later he began his rise to even greater fame as the morning show host of “Otis Twelve with Diver Dan Doomey” on KEZO. The show brought a new style of morning radio to Omaha, incorporating a significant amount of produced humor that quickly resulted in the top-

rated program in the market. Demonstrating his versatility and adaptability, Otis moved on to do mornings at KFAB in 1993 and at KKCD in 1994 before becoming a talk show host on Omaha’s KKAR from 1999 to 2001. Otis also served as a movie critic for local TV stations KETV and then KPTM from 1984 to 1996. Today, Otis is the morning classical music host on Omaha’s KVNO FM, continuing to deliver his unique style of humor and his outlook on life on yet another radio format. 50 years in and still going strong, Otis is an Omaha radio icon.