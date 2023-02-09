Ready For 50th Super Bowl Broadcast

Super Bowl LVII will be the 50th time overall and the 36th consecutive year Westwood One will broadcast America’s biggest sporting event. Gameday coverage will begin at 2:00 p.m. ET, the Super Bowl game broadcast will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET, with kickoff expected just after 6:30 p.m. ET.

Kevin Harlan will handle play-by-play duties with Super Bowl XXXIV MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner returning as lead analyst. Former NFL referee turned rules analyst Gene Steratore will also join the radio broadcast booth. Laura Okmin will patrol the sidelines, along with former defensive lineman Mike Golic.

Scott Graham will anchor the pregame, halftime, and postgame show coverage. Former offensive lineman and Super Bowl L champion Ryan Harris will provide pregame, halftime, and postgame analysis.

The Sunday, February 12 coverage will air on approximately 600 terrestrial radio stations nationwide as well as multiple on-line and streaming platforms. The broadcast will also be heard worldwide via the American Forces Radio Network, which provides programming to America’s military forces.