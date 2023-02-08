Having a Little Radio Fun Before The Big Game

Several Beasley Media Group stations in Philadelphia are cranking out a few radio stunts as the nation awaits the big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. The Superbowl will be played in Arizona.

‘s 97.5 The Fanatic midday host Anthony “Cuz” Gargano and WMMR’s The Preston & Steve Show Producer CaseyBoy are driving across the country to deliver Brotherly Love to Arizona. Here’s what the guys have done so far…

Brining Human Remains to Arizona. Ashes of three diseased Eagles fans are stowed in the car along other good luck charms and memorabilia: Full Story.

Handing Out Philly Snacks to Chiefs Fans Arrowhead. We know what happened to every team fanbase who disrespected the Rocky Statute – they lost. So instead, Casey & Cuz spread Brotherly Love in enemy territory by handing out Herr’s Chips and making friends in the Chiefs Pro Shop. Full Story.

Randomly Meeting a Delco Guy in Philadelphia, Missouri. To everyone’s surprise, news of Casey & Cuz’s Big Game Adventure made it to Philly, MO. When the crew stopped to take a picture in front of the city sign, they were greeted by a former Delco Resident… in a field… with his dog. Full Story.

Full list of planned stops: Philadelphia, IL; Philadelphia, MO; Kansas City, MO; University of Oklahoma; Philadelphia, NM. The journey will ultimately lead the crew to Arizona on Friday, February 10th where Cuz will broadcast his show from Radio Row from 10am to 2pm.