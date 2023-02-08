Connoisseur Morning Team Celebrating 20 Years

WPLR Connecticut morning team Chaz and AJ are celebrating 20 years hosting morning drive on the station. The duo joined WPLR in the winter of 2003. Chaz had worked at night for the station years prior and AJ came over from Long Island.

“Looking back on twenty years, the thing that makes me the most proud is all the good we’ve been able to do,” Chaz said. “Thanks to our listeners, we’ve been able to raise over two million dollars for children in need, veterans, suffering families, first responders, and Make-A-Wish recipients.”

“Of their twenty years on the air, I’ve had the privilege to be able to work with them for over half. To see their drive and quest to continue to entertain and inform day after day is truly inspiring. It is not often that you get to work with a show like this that is so woven into the fabric of the community,” said Connoisseur Media VP of Programming Keith Dakin.