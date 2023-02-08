KERA Podcast Promotion

Texas NPR member station KERA is offering a Family Sounds podcast during its membership campaign. The station is partnering with Krantz Media Group for the drawing during the February 11th-12th membership drive.

Family Sounds experience is a professional audible biographical family story designed to create a keepsake in honor of a family’s loved ones for future generations. The audio documentary/podcast is highly researched and produced; and designed to share with family, friends, colleagues and loved ones.

“We are very excited to partner with KERA to bring the Family Sounds experience to North Texas in support of this amazing radio station,” said Gary Krantz, CEO of KMG. “Family storytelling has existed through the spoken word throughout the generations, and it makes sense that they are now realized with this highly personal audio documentary experience through podcasting.”