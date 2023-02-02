DraftKings, VSiN Unveil Program Line-Up for Super Bowl

DraftKings will make its first appearance at the Super Bowl’s Radio Row on February 12, and the media arm of the sports wagering brand has unveiled a line-up of programming that will cover the big game from multiple angles.

“We’re excited to bring together this team of talented individuals to cover what has historically been the most bet game of the year at our company,” said Stacie McCollum, Vice President of Content at DraftKings. “The on-site opportunity will allow DraftKings and VSiN talent to deliver real-time insights and enhanced content featuring celebrities and athletes as the media, entertainment and sports worlds collide in Phoenix for the big game.”

The DraftKings and VSiN line-up for the Super Bowl includes:

Follow the Money – Hosts Mitch Moss and Pauly Howard will bring VSiN’s popular morning show live to Radio Row from Wednesday, February 8th through Friday, February 10th, from 5-8 a.m. MT. The veterans of the Vegas sports betting scene will take their unique fusion of sports, betting and pop culture talk on the road for special editions of the show, which will air live on VSiN, as well as on AT&T Pittsburgh, Marquee Sports Network, MASN, NESN, and Spectrum Sportsnet LA.

The Ross Tucker Podcast – Former NFL player and Princeton standout, Ross Tucker, will deliver insights and analysis on the big game with prominent guests as part of his weekly NFL coverage. Tucker will record from the DraftKings set location from 7-9 a.m. MT on Monday, February 6th through Wednesday, February 8th. Fans will be able to tune in on the Ross Tucker YouTube channel and wherever fans listen to podcasts.

The Sweat – DraftKings hosts Jessie Coffield and Emerson Lotzia will head west to record DraftKings’ original daily show, The Sweat, from 9-10 a.m. MT on Monday, February 6th through Friday, February 10th. Though shifting from the DraftKings Studios to Phoenix, AZ during the week leading up to the big game, The Sweat will still air during normal programming hours on the DraftKings YouTube channel and will be distributed on two Regional Sports Networks, MASN and SNY.

The Lombardi Line – This show will be on location all week leading up to the Super Bowland will air live on VSiN from 10 a.m.-noon MT. On Monday, February 6th and Tuesday, February 7th, former NFL wide receiver Mike Pritchard will anchor the show, and on Wednesday, February 8th through Friday, February 10th, former NFL General Manager and VSiN host Michael Lombardi will join co-host Patrick Meagher to deliver analysis and original takes before Sunday’s game.

GoJo – Former Notre Dame football player and journalist, Mike Golic Jr., will be on-hand with friend and former Notre Dame teammate Brandon Newman to record six hours’ worth of programming on Monday, February 6th and Wednesday, February 8th, from noon-2 p.m. MT, on Tuesday, February 7th, from 5-6 p.m. MT, and on Thursday, February 9th, from noon-1 p.m. MT. GoJo, launched in April of 2022, recently surpassed the 1 million download mark.

Golic and Smetty – NFL personality and media legend, Mike Golic, and co-host Jess Smetana of The Dan Le Batard Show will deliver a Super Bowl edition of Golic and Smetty. Taping on Tuesday, February 7th from 4-5 p.m. MT, the weekly one-hour show will touch on all the sports news and activities around the big game.

VSiN’s Final Countdown – Hosts Stormy Buonantony and Matt Brown will split the week at Radio Row to bring the perfect mix of information, education, and entertainment to guide sports bettors through the rapidly changing markets leading into the game on Sunday. Buonatony will host the show from Monday, February 6th to Wednesday, February 8th, and Brown will host the show on Thursday, February 9th and Friday, February 10th. The show will air live from 2-4 p.m. MT on VSiN, iHeart Radio and radio stations around the country.

VSiN PrimeTime – Former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl champion, Shaun King, will take his seat at the Radio Row desk on Wednesday February 8th through Friday, February 10th, from 4-7 p.m. MT live on VSiN, as well as iHeart Radio and multiple terrestrial radio stations. Along with co-host Tim Murray, who will join from Las Vegas, King will deliver news, analysis, and insights to inform bettors’ wagering decisions.

The GM Shuffle – One of the top rated football podcasts available, The GM Shuffle, will tape on Thursday, February 9th, from 8-9 a.m. MT, and air later that day. The GM Shuffle will infuse the expertise of former NFL executive Michael Lombardi into the week’s biggest stories alongside co-host Femi Abebefe, who will offer distinct perspectives as he breaks down every aspect of the Chiefs vs. Eagles match-up.

God Bless Football – As part of DraftKings partnership with Meadowlark Media, members of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, Jon “Stugotz” Weiner and Billy Gil will record three episodes of God Bless Football from the DraftKings set on Tuesday, February 7th from 12-1 p.m. MT and on Friday, February 10th from 8-9 a.m. MT and 12-1 p.m. MT. The duo will also make appearances across DraftKings and VSiN programming and provide live reports for the Miami-based show on Monday, February 6the through Friday, February 10th. The show can be downloaded wherever fans listen to podcasts and on the LeBatard Show YouTube channel.

“VSiN has distinguished itself as a leading voice in the sports betting space, in part, by staying at the center of the sports betting action,” said Brian Musburger, founder and CEO of VSiN. “Super Bowl LVII is the first to be played in a legal sports betting state and we’re thrilled to drop some of the industry’s leading sports betting experts right into the action to help new and experienced bettors alike prepare for one of the biggest days on the sports betting calendar.”