iHeart Hires Stan Norfleet in Houston

iHeartMedia has hired sports broadcaster and former college football player Stan Norfleet for its Houston-area sports talk station KBME (790 AM).

Norfleet played football at the University of Virginia and Texas Southern University, and was a National Football League prospect who ultimately took jobs with the Houston Texans and Houston Rockets. He later transitioned to a career in broadcasting, where he worked as a sideline reporter and sports analyst.

“It is a tremendous blessing and honor to join the renowned iHeartMedia Houston family,” Norfleet said. “I have long been a fan and avid listener of Sportstalk 790 and respect the history and contributions of its personalities…my affinity for Space City spans nearly two decades and I look forward to connecting with old friends and new listeners in the market.”

“Stan brings amazing passion to everything he does,” said Bryan Erickson, Director of AM Programming for iHeartMedia Houston.“He has strong local ties, and we’re thrilled to add him to the team.”

Norfleet will be heard on KBME from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. during the week. He takes over for former NFL player N.D. Kalu, who is leaving the station to focus on his real estate business.