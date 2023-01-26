KHTK Sacramento Adds ‘Deuce & Mo’

Bonneville’s Sacramento sports outlet KHTK (1140 AM, Sactown Sports) has hired a pair of on-air talent from NBC Sports for a new local show.

The program, Deuce & Mo, began airing on KHTK this Monday and is hosted by Sacramento Kings radio broadcaster Deuce Mason and NBC Sports California pre- and post-game host Morgan Ragan.

“We’re excited to connect with this community on a different platform,” Ragan said in a statement. “Being able to work in our hometown market has been a dream come true.”

“I’m born and raised in Sacramento, so the chance to do a show in my hometown means the world to me,” Mason added.

As part of the addition, KHTK has modified its lineup. Starting Monday, The Carmichael Dave Show with Jason Ross will air from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., while Deuce & Mo takes the midday slot from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. Commuters will hear Cattles and Ramie during their drive home from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.