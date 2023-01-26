SiriusXM Honors 25th Anniversary of Pearl Jam Album

SiriusXM will celebrate the 25th anniversary of rock band Pearl Jam’s album Yield on the band’s artist-exclusive channel.

The anniversary celebration will include a rebroadcast of Pearl Jam’s 1998 pirate radio broadcast Monkeywrench Radio, as well as full-length concert performances.

Yield debuted on February 3, 1998 and included two singles — “Given to Fly” (which peaked at 21 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Tracks chart) and “Wishlist” (included on the band’s greatest hits album for singles from 1991 to 2003).

The Yield celebration starts Monday, January 30 and runs through Sunday, February 5 on Pearl Jam Radio (Channel 22).