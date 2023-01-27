DeDe Hits 80 Affiliate Mark

Kudos to Compass Media Networks morning show host DeDe McGuire who continues to expand her affiliate list across the country. DeDe in The Morning is now heard on 80 stations after adding 7 more affiliates.

McGuire said, “I am so blessed and grateful to have seven new radio homes. A BIG THANK YOU my new radio partners for believing in the show. There is no stopping us.”

The new affiliates are: WXST-FM in Charleston, SC, WKYX-FM in Paducah, KY, WSMK-FM in South Bend, IN, WGGG-FM in Gainesville, FL, WBXX-FM in Kalamazoo, MI, WJXM-FM in Meridian, MS and WACR-FM in Starkville, MS.

“Charleston is so happy to welcome DeDe in the Morning to our city,” said Steve Crumbley Operations Director, Charleston Radio Group. “Already her energy, her fun, her topicality has turned up mornings in Chuck Town. DeDe will change the face of Morning radio and Charleston!”

“DeDe in the Morning is winning for us on HOT 97-3 in Toledo,” said Mike Mori, Market President, Glass City Radio Toledo, OH and Golden Triangle Radio, Starkville, MS. “When we needed a new morning show for WACR, we didn’t have far to look. It made perfect sense to expand our partnership with DeDe in the Morning to Starkville.”

“Paducah has a new BEAT, and we are so happy to have DeDe in the Morning waking us up with laughter and fun,” said AJ Martin, Program Director for the recently launched Hip Hop station. “In a few short weeks, DeDe and her team have lit-up Paducah.”