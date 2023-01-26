Benztown Launches Contemporary Christian Library

Benztown has launched the industry’s first contemporary Christian audio imaging library for stations with that and similar formats, hosted on Benztown’s audio image platform.

The new library is available to contemporary Christian music stations on a market-exclusive basis, either for barter or cash.

“We are thrilled to bring our advanced audio imaging and production capabilities to Contemporary Christian radio stations with the launch of the Benztown Contemporary Christian Library,” Dave ‘Chachi’ Denes, the president of Benztown, said in a statement. “Prior to this, the only option for stations in the CCM format was to use imaging libraries designed for other formats such as AC that could be similar in brand presentation, but which would only allow them to benefit from the composition and sound design pieces in that library, since the artist/imaging content was for secular music. Now Contemporary Christian Music stations can get the best of both worlds – the composition and sound design pieces that match the sonic approach of the format, as well as the artist-specific and lifestyle-specific imaging pieces for station branding. We look forward to working with CCM audio producers to elevate the sound of their stations through this exciting new library.”

The new library is already receiving accolades from some station executives.

“Here at Salem Media in L.A., we have come to rely on the Benztown resources as a key element in our sound architecture,” Chuck Taylor, the director of programming at Salem Media in Los Angeles, said on Thursday. “It’s really exciting to see they are going to be working their magic in the CCM space.”

For more information, visit Benztown’s website HERE.