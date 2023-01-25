Studstill Media Sells 8 Stations to Shaw Local

Studstill Media, the family-owned company that operates several radio stations under the Mendota Broadcasting and Laco Radio subsidiaries, has agreed to sell eight stations to Illinois-based Shaw Local for over $1.8 million.
Bob Heymann of Media Services Group served as the broker for the Studstill family in the transfer of the stations, Media Services said in a statement on Tuesday.
The purchase price will include an additional $75,000 due upon closing of the deal, a Media Services spokesperson said. The agreement is still subject to regulatory approval.
All eight stations are licensed to communities in Illinois. The stations affected by the sale are:
- WALS (102.1 FM) in Oglesby
- WIVQ (103.3 FM) in Spring Valley
- WSTQ (97.7 FM) in Streator
- WYYS (106.1 FM) in Streator
- WGLC (100.1 FM) in Mendota
- WBZG (100.9 FM) in Peru
- WSPL (1250 AM) in Streator
- W253BX (98.5 FM) in Streator