Studstill Media Sells 8 Stations to Shaw Local

By
Matthew Keys
-
0

Studstill Media, the family-owned company that operates several radio stations under the Mendota Broadcasting and Laco Radio subsidiaries, has agreed to sell eight stations to Illinois-based Shaw Local for over $1.8 million.

Bob Heymann of Media Services Group served as the broker for the Studstill family in the transfer of the stations, Media Services said in a statement on Tuesday.

The purchase price will include an additional $75,000 due upon closing of the deal, a Media Services spokesperson said. The agreement is still subject to regulatory approval.

All eight stations are licensed to communities in Illinois. The stations affected by the sale are:

  • WALS (102.1 FM) in Oglesby
  • WIVQ (103.3 FM) in Spring Valley
  • WSTQ (97.7 FM) in Streator
  • WYYS (106.1 FM) in Streator
  • WGLC (100.1 FM) in Mendota
  • WBZG (100.9 FM) in Peru
  • WSPL (1250 AM) in Streator
  • W253BX (98.5 FM) in Streator

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here