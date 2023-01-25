Studstill Media Sells 8 Stations to Shaw Local

Studstill Media, the family-owned company that operates several radio stations under the Mendota Broadcasting and Laco Radio subsidiaries, has agreed to sell eight stations to Illinois-based Shaw Local for over $1.8 million.

Bob Heymann of Media Services Group served as the broker for the Studstill family in the transfer of the stations, Media Services said in a statement on Tuesday.

The purchase price will include an additional $75,000 due upon closing of the deal, a Media Services spokesperson said. The agreement is still subject to regulatory approval.

All eight stations are licensed to communities in Illinois. The stations affected by the sale are:

WALS (102.1 FM) in Oglesby

WIVQ (103.3 FM) in Spring Valley

WSTQ (97.7 FM) in Streator

WYYS (106.1 FM) in Streator

WGLC (100.1 FM) in Mendota

WBZG (100.9 FM) in Peru

WSPL (1250 AM) in Streator

W253BX (98.5 FM) in Streator