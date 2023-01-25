WXXI Expands With Additional FM Signal

WXXI Public Broadcasting in Rochester, NY has closed on the acquisition of silent WJZR Rochester from North Coast Radio for $ 1.2 Million. It gives WXXI a second full-market FM signal to augment its NPR news-talk WXXI-AM along with classical-music WXXI-FM.

WXXI also operates WRUR-FM for the University of Rochester and owns WXXI-TV (PBS).

WJZR is a class A FM signal at 105.9. It holds a construction permit to upgrade to a full 6 kW equivalent from WXXI’s Pinnacle Hill tower site.

Scott Fybush of Fybush Media was the broker for the deal, representing WXXI. “This one is special. I’m not just the broker, I’m also an on-air host at WXXI and a lifelong listener and supporter. I’m looking forward to getting on the air on the new FM signal.”

“We’ve got an opportunity now to really spread out our signal, to make sure that people get it at night, and in the winter months,” said WXXI CEO Norm Silverman. “And we couldn’t have done it without the support and cooperation of Lee Rust. He’s been just terrific.”