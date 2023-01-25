Lawrence, Michaels Get CRS Humanitarian Awards

Country Radio Broadcasters has named Tracy Lawrence as the recipient of the 2023 CRS Artist Humanitarian Award and Brent Michaels as the recipient of the 2023 Tom Rivers Humanitarian Award.

“We commend both Humanitarian Award winners for deep and personal commitments to their causes,” Beverlee Brannigan, the chairwoman of the CRS Awards Committee, said in a statement. “Tracy Lawrence’s and Brent Michaels’ contributions go far beyond simply lending their names or influence. Each has devoted personal time, talents, and resources over a significant period of time. The results of their initiatives have improved lives in their communities. We are beyond proud to recognize Tracy and Brent’s efforts at CRS 2023.”

Lawrence was selected for his “strong level of personal commitment in his efforts toward addressing multiple aspects of homelessness,” including his Mission: Possible platform that has raised more than $2 million, CRB said on Tuesday.

Michaels will receive the Tom Rivers award for his work with various organizations, including the League of Dreams, the Leukemia Lymphoma Society and the Active Bakersfield Alliance.

The CRB Artist Humanitarian Award was created in 1990 by the organization’s board, and honors a Country Artist whose philanthropic efforts have significantly improved the effectiveness and impact of the causes they support.

The Tom Rivers Humanitarian Award is given at the discretion of the CRB Board of Directors to recognize an individual in the country radio industry who has displayed a magnanimous spirit of caring and generosity in service to his or her community.

To learn more about the CRB’s awards for CRS 2023, go HERE.