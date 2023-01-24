Deadline Nears for Murrow Awards

The deadline for entries in the 2023 Edward R. Murrow Awards is fast approaching.

This year’s deadline is Tuesday, February 7 — just two weeks away. In January, the Radio Television Digital News Association said it would likely not extend the deadline.

The Murrow Awards honor the best of broadcast and digital journalism at the professional and student levels. The awards are given to news organizations, not individuals.

Eligible entries must include work that was published or broadcast between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022. Those who want to submit a work for consideration should read the complete rules prior to entering the competition.

Divisions include:

Local TV and Radio

Network, Syndication Service, Program Service TV and Radio

Digital News Organizations

Student Awards

For more information, or to enter, go HERE.