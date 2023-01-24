Alpha Media’s hot AC station WXLC (102.3 FM) in Chicago is adding XLC with Erik Zachary on weeknights.

The addition of WXLC as an affiliate of XLC with Eric Zachary brings the host back to his hometown of Chicago, distributor Skyview Networks said in a statement on Tuesday.

“It’s a great thing to be able to bring Erik Zachary back to Chicago with XYZ!” Frank Wright, the program director at WXLC, said. “His love for pop culture combined with his engaging content online and on the air is top-notch. What he brings to the table with the show is compelling and relevant to our audience, and that is why we went with XYZ with Erik Zachary!”

“Chicago is both where I started on-air and where I spent the majority of my traditional radio career,” Zachary said. “Returning to Chicagoland airwaves with XYZ is beyond special, especially on a legacy station like WXLC!”

XYZ with Erik Zachary is available five hours a night during the week, as well as on weekends. To learn more about the program, go HERE.