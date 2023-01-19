Gebhardt Moving Out West

Brian Gebhardt is the new PD for Sactown Sports (KHTK-AM), Bonneville’s Sports/Talker in Sacramento. Gebhardt spent the past seven years at 92.9 The Game in Atlanta most recently as Executive Producer of the “Andy & Randy” show.

Bonneville Market Manager Steve Cottingmam said, “Brian’s experience working with both premiere talent and professional sports franchises will help us help the Sactown Sports brand grow both on-air and on-line.”

Nick Cattles, who is the current Sactown Sports Program Director will remain with the station and will focus on his afternoon show with co-host Ramie Makhlouf.