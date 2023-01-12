Hubbard Flips KNUC HD-2 to Tulalip Sportsbook

Hubbard Radio has rebranded its secondary HD signal on KNUC (98.9 FM) in Seattle to Tulalip Sportsbook Radio.

The station will be powered by Tulalip Resort Casino, a long-time partner of the station, and Quil Ceda Creek Casino. KNUC-HD2 is the first sportsbook-branded radio station in the country. Programming will be provided by VSiN, the Sports Betting Network.

“We’re thrilled to bring this first of its kind partnership to this market and radio industry,” said Trip Reeb, the Seattle market manager for Hubbard Radio. “Building on our long and successful partnership with Tulalip Resort Casino allows for countless cross promotional opportunities as well as the ability to capitalize on the rapid expansion we’ve seen in the sports betting space, as well as the specialized sports betting content VSiN delivers.”