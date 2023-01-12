Edison Says Comedy is King

Edison Research has released its top podcasting genres for Q3 of 2022. The comedy category was king again amongst weekly podcast listeners. The list ranks the most popular podcast genres based on audience size among weekly podcast listeners 18 and older. Here are the top ten…

1. Comedy

2. Society & Culture (up from #3 in Q2 2022)

3. News (down from #2 in Q2 2022)

4. True Crime

5. Sports

6. Business

7. Arts

8. History (up from #11 in Q2 2022)

9. Religion & Spirituality (up from #10 in Q2 2022)

10. Education (down from #9 in Q2 2022)

The Society & Culture genre moved up one rank to the #2 spot from Q2, pushing News to #3. History moves into the Top 10 at #8, while Religion & Spirituality and Education swap places from Q2 2022.