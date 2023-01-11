Podcast Company Hires Former Radio Programmer

Blue Wire announced Wednesday that Jeremiah Crowe is joining the company as Director of Operations. Crowe has worked for ESPN Radio, Audacy, Cumulus and his own company Green Roll Media, over the last 20 years.

In his new role at Blue Wire, Crowe will manage production, sales, promotions, events & marketing related to the Blue Wire Studios ay Wynn Resorts.

Crowe, who will be based in Las Vegas, is reuniting with Blue Wire CEO Kevin Jones. The two were former radio colleagues at KNBR in San Francisco in 2016 and 2017. Jones launched Blue Wire in August of 2018.

“Jeremiah is a problem solver, a connector and an experienced executive playing a big role growing Blue Wire,” said Jones. “Throughout his career he’s worked well with talent and can be a major contributor on the business side for us. We’re thrilled to add Jeremiah to our team,” says Jones.

“I’m thrilled to join the innovative team at Blue Wire and push the limits of storytelling across all digital platforms. Their commitment to empowering young diverse talent & channeling truly unique perspectives is the future of media. I look forward to leading Blue Wire’s state-of-the-art Wynn studio and elevating a variety of content across their expansive portfolio of podcasts,” said Crowe when asked his new position.

Additionally, Crowe will lead pre-production efforts of top Blue Wire podcasts, including Road Trippin with Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye and Allie Clifton and Stay Hot with Matt Sponhour, Theo Ashe and Blaiden Kirk.