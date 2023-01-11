Masteller Joins Harker Bos

Crowd React Media, a division of Harker Bos Group, has hired Scott Masteller as a Sports Consultant. Crowd React Media specializes in Sports Media and Sports Betting research.

Masteller has worked in broadcasting since the mid-70s. His broadcast work includes 14 years with ESPN as Program Director for ESPN in Dallas, TX and time in Bristol, CT doing programming and affiliate relations for the ESPN Radio Network. He has also worked with ESPN Deportes on talent coaching and more. Most recently, he spent over 7 years Program Director of WBAL NewsRadio 1090 and FM 101.5 in Baltimore, MD. He continues to remain involved with the station, working on their sports partnerships and assisting with talent coaching.

Glenda Bos, co-founder of Crowd React Media said, “I’ve been working with Scott for over 20 years. He brings a wealth of experience that our clients will benefit from. Welcome Scott, we look forward to working with you.”