Omaha Productions Launches Show With ESPN

Omaha Productions and ESPN today announced that Golden State Warriors President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Bob Myers will launch a new podcast, Lead By Example, with The Omaha Audio Network.

All proceeds from the podcast will be donated to the Warriors Community Foundation. The Warriors Community Foundation supports education and youth development to promote thriving students, schools, and communities. Myers serves on its board of directors.

In Lead by Example, Myers will sit down with leaders from every walk of life – from sports and entrepreneurship to politics and entertainment – to share in their experiences and the lessons they learned in their journey. The podcast will debut on Tuesday, January 17, featuring a special conversation with Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

“I’ve been fortunate to have been around so many great leaders throughout my career seeing first hand the many ways they empower and inspire. Now I’m thrilled to be able to share conversations with some of the top leaders in their professions on my new podcast,” said Myers. “I’m excited to team up with my friends at ESPN and Omaha to share these inspirational journeys, all while bringing support to the Warriors Community Foundation.”