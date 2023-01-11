iHeartRadio Announces Nominees for Music Awards

iHeartMedia and Fox Entertainment announced the nominees for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Wednesday.

The awards will be held at the Dolby Theater on Monday, March 27 and aired live on Fox stations and affiliates on the East Coast (tape-delayed for West Coast stations), as well as on iHeartRadio stations across the country.

“This is the one awards show that shares the stories with fans of how the biggest artists of the year made their journeys to the top of the charts,” John Sykes, the president of entertainment enterprises at iHeartMedia, said on Wednesday. “It’s a celebration of best in class and viewers across America can watch it live on Fox.”

Artists who have been nominated in the Song of the Year category include Doja Cat, Glass Animals, Harry Styles, Imagine Dragons, Jack Harlow, Justin Bieber, Latto, Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Taylor Swift.

“It’s been a great year for music with so many inspiring hits, we can’t wait to celebrate these artists and songs at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards,” said Tom Poleman, the president and chief programming officer for iHeartMedia. “Our annual awards show is one of the best in the industry at celebrating the power of music. This year’s show will once again entertain fans with incredible performances and special collaborations, it will be the year’s must-see event.”

Fan voting will determine this year’s Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, Best Fan Army, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year, Favorite Documentary, Favorite Tour Style, Favorite Residency and Favorite Use of a Sample. Social voting in those categories opened up on Wednesday and will run through March 20.

For a full list of categories and nominees, go HERE.