Brad Kelly’s Replacement Announced by Nielsen

Nielsen’s EVP/Managing Director of Local Television Catherine Herkovic will add the audio division to her list of duties at the ratings firm. Herkovic takes over audio for Brad Kelly who’s leaving the company on Friday after being let go.

Kelly has been radio’s main point of contact for over two decades, since the Arbitron days. He did not respond to a request for comment from Radio Ink. Kelly has been one of Radio Ink’s 40 Most Powerful People for the past several years.



According to a Nielsen spokesperson, Herkovicwill lead Nielsen’s North America Audio and Local TV business, reporting to Amilcar Perez, Chief Revenue Officer of the company’s Audience Measurement Business.