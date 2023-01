According to Media Monitors, Progressive Insurance aired 62,854 commercials on radio stations across the country last week. That was strong enough for the insurance giant to hold onto the top spot on the Media Monitors weekly list.

Lowe’s moved up two spots to number two running 53,122 commercials. Babbel was next with 49,815, followed by ZipRecruiter at 43,993 and Discover Card with 36,291.