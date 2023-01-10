Benson, Dugan Step in at KINK Portland

P1 Media Group co-founders Ken Benson & Max Dugan will now serve as co-content directors for Alpha Media’s KINK-FM in Portland. They replace Gene Sandbloom.

Alpha Media Market Manager Lisa Decker shares, “KINK is a very special brand with a rich history and a bright future. We believe we have found the right leadership team in Ken and Max. They are strategic, creative and have innovative mindsets that will lead KINK to its fullest potential. We are thrilled Ken and Max are joining us and are looking forward to a successful partnership.”

Benson shares,“Radio has changed so much since we left day-to-day programming, and Max and I always felt it would be fun to be back in the programming trenches. The opportunity to program the legendary KINK-FM, Portland, Oregon, while continuing to serve our clients worldwide was too good to pass up. I’ve lived in Portland most of my adult life and set market rating records while programming there. KINK is a special station, and I believe Max and I are uniquely qualified to lead KINK now in its 56th year. Thanks to Market Manager Lisa Decker and Alpha Media EVP Content Phil Becker for entrusting us with this iconic station,” said Benson.

Dugan added, “As a West Coast native, I’ve been a KINK fan for as long as I can remember. The opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Dennis Constantine, Sean Demery, Chris Mays and others is a thrill. Co-heading day-to-day will be fun and challenging, while being “on the field” will only help us better serve our existing clients.”