Biden Sticking With Sohn

The Federal Communications Commission has been stalled at 4 members even since President Biden took office and nominated GiGi Sohn for the 5th and final spot on The Commission. And while Sohn couldn’t get through the Senate during Biden’s first two years, he’s sticking with Sohn as his nominee.

Regarding the nomination, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said “Gigi is a knowledgeable nominee with a long record of commitment to the issues before the FCC and I congratulate her on nomination as a Commissioner at the agency. I look forward to the day we have a full complement of five commissioners.”