Westwood One Releases New Radio Reach Study

Westwood One has released a new brand study that shows consumers generally believe new media platforms find success at the expense of older technologies, though data suggests that may not always be the case.

The study, Perception vs. Reality: Eight Things Brands Have Completely Wrong About AM/FM Radio, offers the perspective that traditional radio reach didn’t substantially decrease during the pandemic and afterward from pre-pandemic levels, nor does it necessarily have a lower reach compared to other media distribution platforms.

To read the study, go HERE.