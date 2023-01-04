Federal Government Has Most-Run Commercial Spot

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) ran the most commercials on radio stations across the country last week, according to data released by analytics firm Media Monitors on Tuesday.

The data showed NHTSA commercials, which typically take the form of public service announcements, ran more than 55,300 times on stations — a significant increase from the 40,000 spots aired the prior week. The agency is part of the federal Department of Transportation.

Boost Mobile was the top corporate organization with the most-commercials played on stations last week, with just over 53,900 spots aired.

The following commercials had the most plays on monitored stations last week:

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (55,336) Boost Mobile (53,926) Lowe’s (47,428) Babbel (44,428) U.S. Department of Health (40,001)

