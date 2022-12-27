Dana Meyers Heads to Colorado Public Radio, Indie 102.3

Colorado Public Radio says it has hired Dana Meyers to serve as a new host for its adult album rock channel, Indie 102.3.

Meyers joins CPR and Indie 102.3 from WZBA (100.7 FM, The Bay), a classic rock station in Baltimore, where she worked as a host and program director. A native of Boulder, Meyers got her start in public radio while attending the University of Colorado there.

“I am very excited to welcome Dana back to Colorado and to our Indie 102.3 air staff,” Willobee Carlan, the program director for the station, said on Tuesday. “I have been a fan of her work for many years. Dana brings extensive programming and on air experience. I know Indie 102.3 listeners will give her a warm welcome.”

“We are delighted to welcome Dana to Indie 102.3, but at the same time, we are saying goodbye to morning host Jeremy Petersen, who left Colorado during the pandemic,” Sean Nethery, the senior vice president of content at CPR, said in a statement. “We are grateful to Jeremy for providing terrific hosting from afar during that unprecedented time. Now that things are mostly back to normal, hosts need to be members of the Colorado community, attending events, interviewing musicians in our onsite performance studio and more.”

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Meyers said the move from Baltimore to Denver was met with some personal challenges, including an affliction of the flu and a blown tire that caused a delay. Despite these obstacles, she made it through, ready for the new opportunity that awaits her at Indie 102.3.

“I’m back in the land at the foot of the Rockies where I grew up, sitting at a lesbian bar on Christmas Eve, about to start the job of a lifetime, in a career I left for dead over a year ago because I thought it was the only way I could live the life I’ve been shoving deep inside me for decades,” Meyers wrote. “I very sorely miss the friends and the city and the life I just left behind. But I also know I’m standing on the edge of something pretty amazing, and everybody is excited for me to soar. 2023 is gonna be pretty intense. But 2022 prepared me for it.”

Meyers’ first day at Indie 102.3 will be January 3, and listeners can expect to hear her host starting in mid-January, CPR said.

Indie 102.3 is heard on several CPR member stations throughout Colorado. Its flagship station is KVOQ (102.3 FM) in Denver.