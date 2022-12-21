WSB-FM Collects 300 Gifts for Atlanta Families

Cox Media’s adult contemporary station WSB (98.5 FM) collected more than 300 gifts for families in the Atlanta area.

The Tad, Drex & Kara’s Merry Little Christmas asked listeners to nominate families for gifts.

“Every family had a special story, including battles with cancer, loss of family members, medical bills, or overcoming an abusive situation,” a station spokesperson said on Tuesday. “Each of these special families had no way to put gifts under the tree this year, so B-98.5 came to the rescue.”

The gifts were fulfilled thanks to donations by Breda Pest Management and WSB-FM listeners. Families also received a $100 Publix gift card and a box of household essentials.

“It is inspiring to see our listeners, sponsors and staff come together to support the Merry Little Christmas program,” Emily Boldon, Cox Media’s Atlanta director of operations, said in a statement. “B98.5’s dedication to the community we serve is highlighted during the holiday season, and I am proud that we are able to provide a Christmas miracle for these local families.”