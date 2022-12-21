SOS Radio Hosts ‘101 Christmases’ Event

SOS Radio and Hope for Prisoners hosted the 101 Christmases event in Las Vegas to help children with incarcerated parents.

The initiative allowed more than 100 families to celebrate the holidays together. The event featured a performance by Mike Weather from Big Daddy Weave and a gourmet meal prepared by the restaurant Trattoria by Chef Joel.

The event took place at the Ahern Hotel on the prestigious Las Vegas Strip.

“We believe in second chances, [and] we believe in God’s radical grace,” Scott Herrold, the program director of SOS Radio, said in a statement. “We do this to help with family reunification in Las Vegas. This week, 101 inmates were able to personally surprise their kids and spend Christmas together for one night. SOS listeners donated bikes and gifts, but mom and dad got the credit. I’m so thankful for the partnership we’ve built with Nevada Department of Corrections & City Serve, because family reunification is taking place each Christmas when we host this event!”

“Parents want their children to experience the joy and comfort of Christmas,” Jon Ponder, the CEO of Hope for Prisoners, said. “Unfortunately, children with incarcerated parents often feel forgotten. Alone. Left out. That was my story years ago before I was given a second chance. Imagine Nevada families having a rare opportunity to be together at a time when the children need it most. That is the heart of 101 Christmases.”

SOS Radio (“Sounds of the Spirit”) operates more than two dozen full-power and translator stations across the western half of the country. Its flagship station is KSOS (90.5 FM) in Las Vegas.