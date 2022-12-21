Play On Adds Another Shakespeare Podcast

Building upon Play On Shakespeare’s mission to enhance the understanding of Shakespeare’s plays in performance, Play On Podcasts bring timeless tales directly to modern audiences.

The series – presented by Next Chapter Podcasts in partnership with Play On Shakespeare – has released the first two episodes of The Winter’s Tale (translation and direction by Tracy Young), starring Rodney Gardiner, Elijah Alexander, Gina Daniels and a cameo by the iconic Estelle Parsons. The Winter’s Tale includes incredible sound design by Lindsay Jones and contemporary, acoustic instrumentation to transport audiences from the home of the jealous King Leontes to the joyful lands of Bohemia.

Tracy Young: “My greatest hope is that someone who might not have been able to fully appreciate the wonder that is The Winter’s Tale might use this translation and the podcast as a doorway to deepen their relationship with Shakespeare’s work. I think that a serial podcast is a beautiful way to connect with Shakespeare’s writing because it encourages deep listening over time. I hope you have as much fun listening to the podcast as we all had in making it.”

Michael Goodfriend (Executive Producer): “The Play On Podcast series, The Winter’s Tale, searingly portrays the trauma that jealousy and paranoia can wreak on a family while also celebrating the healing magic of time, laughter, faith and forgiveness.”

