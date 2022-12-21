KLUC Toy Drive Gets $744,000

A recent charity event by Las Vegas top 40 station KLUC (98.5 FM) collected more than $744,000 and over 8,800 bikes for a local organization.

The 24th Annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive took place over the course of 12 days and saw 42 Coca-Cola trucks filled with toys.

“It’s always truly an honor to have a front row seat to watch our team and Las Vegas go to work and take care of its own,” Chet Buchanan said in a statement. “We always hope and believe we’ll smash records, but no one expected this! Radio works when you give it a chance to do what it does.”