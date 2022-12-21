Radio Execs Get Awards from Center for Sales Strategy

The Center for Sales Strategy has named several radio executives among its 2022 Talent Superhero winners.

The winners include iHeartMedia New York Vice President of Sales Alex Zagryn, Townsquare Media Shreveport Regional Vice President Amy Bloxom, Vice President and Market Manager of Cox Media Orland JC Campese, General Sales Manager at Cox Media New England Laura Coristine, Vice President and Market Manager of Cox Media Houston Stephanie Callihan and Senior Vice President and Market Manager of Bonneville San Francisco Val Maki.

“These awards are a true testament to the leadership, work ethic, and skill of these leaders and the cultures they create for their teams,” Beth Sunshine, the senior vice president of talent services at CSS, said in a statement. “It’s an honor to recognize these leaders for the amazing work they do for their teams and organizations.”

To see the full list of winners, go HERE.