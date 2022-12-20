Inner Banks Media Collects $100,000 for Charity

Inner Banks Media stations in Greenville, North Carolina collected more than $100,000 for charity during two recent radiothons and a fundraising concert.

“We had some very generous donations at the Embers Christmas Concert that put us over $100,000,” Henry Hinton, the president of Inner Banks Media, said in a statement. “It’s amazing to see people step up to help others during the holidays, which is a wonderful way to celebrate Christmas”.

The Greenville Radiothon for Operation Santa Claus took place December 3rd at Great Harvest Bread Company and raised $56,825. The Morehead City Radiothon followed the next week on December 10th at Mike Toler Chrysler Dodge Jeep raised $32,350. All tickets sales from Christmas With the Embers, the fundraising concert which took place December 19th at Reimage Church in Winterville, totaled $11,170. All proceeds from the concert went to Operation Santa Claus.

Operation Santa Claus is a joint effort with the Greenville Fire and Rescue Department and the Greenville Chapter of the Salvation Army. Funds from the Morehead City Radiothon went to kid’s programs for Christmas through the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain.

“This is a labor of love”, Hinton said. “Our stations spend the entire month of December on these projects, and it’s one of the ways we like to give back to the communities we serve with our radio stations.”