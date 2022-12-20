Forcht Stations Collect Toys for Kentucky Families

Forcht Broadcasting stations held a charity toy drive to collect gifts for families affected by a natural disaster earlier this year.

More than 2,500 toys were handed out during the two-hour Christmas for the Mountains event, along with 750 meals that were distributed by C.A.N.E.S. Kitchen.

The Letcher County, Kentucky area was hit hard by a massive flash flood event in July, spurred by heavy rainfall that saw some areas get as much as 16 inches of precipitation.

A station spokesperson sent the following message to staffers after the event:

The Christmas in the Mountains toy drive/giveaway was a HUGE success!

All the toys that were collected over the past several weeks from Columbia, Somerset, London, Paintsville, and Whitesburg were distributed to kids in Whitesburg/Letcher County last Friday. The event included live radio remotes and Facebook Live sessions, appearances by Mickey and Minnie Mouse and Santa.

The location of the event is a former high school and now home to a non-profit (C.A.N.E.S Kitchen) that has been providing free meals to victims of the July flooding for the last few months. They provided a free meal to everyone that came for toys. At least 750 meals and well over 2,500+ toys were handed out during the two-hour the event!

The local CBS-TV affiliate WYMT-Hazard did a story about it and interviewed Adam and Scott who came to help from WSIP-Paintsville.

My deepest appreciation and thank you for all who helped:

Kevin, Beth, Bob and LKD from WXKQ-Whitesburg. Everyone who helped collect toys at WAIN-Columbia, WYKY-Somerset, WFTG- London, WSIP-Paintsville. Rick Crago who picked up the toys at the stations and delivered them to the site and provided audio, lighting and handed out toys. Amy Stroud, who coordinated much of the event and helped with the organization and distribution of the toys. Adam Preece and Scott Ratliff, who came from Paintsville and delivered and distributed toys as well as on-air duties.

Our thanks also to the Whitesburg Police Department for providing much needed traffic control! And the servant leaders at C.A.N.E.S Kitchen.

It was an amazing, humbling and truly blessed event. It was a true honor to be a part of it. Local radio at its finest. Super-serving our communities.