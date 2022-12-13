Premiere Promotes Shapiro

Premiere Networks has promoted Scott Shapiro to Senior VP of Sports Programming. He’ll continue to oversee the company’s sports programming and content, including the FOX Sports Radio Network as well as its lineup of podcasts and digital assets.

Shapiro continues to report to Don Martin, Executive Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia Sports. Shapiro joined Premiere Networks in 2015 as Vice President of Sports Programming. Prior to that, he served as Program Director of ESPN Radio.

“Scott is a tremendous leader, incredible partner and wonderful friend,” said Martin. “I’m so proud of the talented family we have built on and off the air as we continue to produce the best sports audio content the industry has to offer. Julie Talbott and I couldn’t be happier to recognize Scott’s efforts with this well-deserved promotion.”

“I’m truly blessed to be working with such great people,” said Shapiro. “Julie Talbott and Don Martin are wonderful tone-setters who have set a world-class culture. The team I’m fortunate to work with on the air and behind the scenes inspires me on a daily basis to put my heart in and give this role my all.”