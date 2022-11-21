Cox Media Group’s news-talk station WSB (750 AM, 95.5 FM) says its first Election Night special held in early November was a success.

The cornerstone of the evening was a round-table discussion featuring many WSB hosts, commentators and reporters — including Chris Chandler, Scott Slade, Eric Von Haessler, Erick Erickson, Mark Arum Shelley Wynter and MalaniKai — who offered analysis and insight on Georgia’s political landscape and key national races.

“We have all this great talent, and we’ve never had them all together live on the radio for two hours doing what they do best: Talking about important events while being compelling and extremely entertaining,” Ken Charles, WSB’s director of brand programming, told Radio Ink in an interview. “It was a fast-paced, fun two hours that no station in America could pull off like WSB.”

The round-table discussion was simulcast on Facebook Live, where more than 14,000 people tuned in, Charles said. An on-demand replay of the two-hour discussion was viewed more than 5,400 times, according to a view counter on the video.

Charles said the two-hour discussion was just one element of “Georgia Decides: Election Night ’22,” which also saw WSB’s reporters and commentators deliver information on election results as they came in that night. Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and former Vice President Mike Pence also made appearances during the station’s Election Night broadcast.

“There’s nothing better than having a vision and then having your team totally surpass anything you thought possible,” Charles said.

WSB is now exploring ways to replicate its Election Night coverage in other ways: A run-off between incumbent Senator Raphael G. Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker could provide another opportunity for WSB to cover local politics with the same level of tenacity that the station did in early November.

“We’re going to find other ways to put our talent together again and not wait until election night 2024 to do it again,” Charles affirmed.