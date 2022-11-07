WSB-AM to Host First Election Night Special

Cox Media Group’s flagship AM station WSB (750 AM, 95.5 FM) will host its first-ever election night special on Tuesday.

The special, “Georgia Decides: Election Night ’22,” will see several WSB hosts and commentators come together for coverage of key local and state races, voter turnout and the impact of the midterm election on Georgians.

“This roundtable discussion serves as our pre-game show to the speeches, final results and memorable political moments that make election night important in Atlanta, our state, and around the country,” Ken Charles, WSB’s director of brand programming, said in a statement.

The special will air on WSB from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time and will feature Mark Arum, Eric Von Haessler, Erick Erickson, Scott Slade, Shelley Wynter and MalaniKa.

“This all-star line-up defines first class election coverage,” Jaleigh Long, the vice president and market manager for Cox Media Group’s Atlanta Radio division, said.

After the special, WSB will continue to cover the outcome of the midterm election with local coverage and live interviews from WSB reporters throughout the market. The coverage will also include reports from the CBS Radio News Network on key national races, including important election results from Pennsylvania, Nevada and other states.

While the roundtable is the cornerstone of WSB’s Election Night coverage, the station will cover the midterms throughout the day. In a conversation with Radio Ink on Saturday, Charles said the station’s morning program, Atlanta’s Morning News will feature appearances by gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and former Vice President Mike Pence, who is campaigning for Governor Brian Kemp’s re-election.

“WSB is the station all the candidates turn to,” Charles affirmed.