Altoona Stations Support Local Veterans

The Forever Media Altoona cluster of stations in Altoona, Pennsylvania collected more than 3,800 thank you cards for local veterans as part of their “Operation Thank You 2022” initiative.

A spokesperson for the station group said local elementary, junior high and high school students helped create and collect the cards, as well as area non-profits, service groups, church groups and other volunteers.

“We are truly amazed and grateful for the outpouring of support from our community,” a spokesperson for Forever Media Altoona said. “Our on-air team, with the support of our sales team, deliver[ed] these cards to area veterans throughout the day on Veterans Day, providing us with an opportunity to personally thank our local heroes. ”

It was the sixth year the Forever Media Altoona stations collected thank you cards for local veterans. The participating stations included WFGY (98.1 FM, Froggy 98), WALY (103.9 FM), WRKY (104.9, Rocky 104.9), WWOT (100.1 FM, Hot 100) and WTNA (1430 AM, Toona 1430 & 99.7)

A total of 3,867 cards were collected as part of the initiative.