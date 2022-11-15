Bauer Media Group Acquires Cork’s Red FM

Bauer Media Group says it has acquired Cord’s Red FM, one of Ireland’s biggest regional radio stations.

The deal will bring more than 129,000 listeners to Bauer Media, which has a total of 61 million listeners across 9 European countries.

The acquisition is still subject to regulatory approval, Bauer Media said in a statement on Monday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The purchase was first reported by the Irish Times newspaper.

“Cork’s Red FM is an important contributor to Cork’s media and cultural landscape, providing local audiences with much loved entertainment and essential local news and information,” Richard Dawkins, the president of audio at Bauer Media, said in a statement. “Red FM is a fantastic addition to the Bauer Media Audio Ireland portfolio, and we are excited to support its future development. Together, both Red FM and Bauer Media Audio will continue serving the needs of listeners and commercial partners, both in Cork and further afield.”

“Over the past two decades, Cork’s Red FM has grown to become one of the region’s most popular radio stations, informing and entertaining listeners across the city and county,” Diarmuid O’Leary, the chief executive at Red FM, said on Monday.

Bauer Media already owns several Irish radio stations, including SPIN, Today FM and Newstalk. The company says the listenership of each station has grown since they were acquired.